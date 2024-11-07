“It’s difficult…” – Chelsea star breaks silence over his future following transfer speculation

Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has spoken out on his future, insisting he’d like to stay at Stamford Bridge despite some recent transfer speculation about his situation.

Badiashile hasn’t quite been at his best since joining Chelsea, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see some uncertainty emerge about his long-term situation.

Chelsea have other options in central defence such as Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi, while Tosin Adarabioyo joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer.

Still, it seems Badiashile is ready for what he accepts is a difficult challenge of trying to make it in this Chelsea side, as per his quotes in Fabrizio Romano’s post on X below…

“Of course, I want to stay. Chelsea is a big club,” the Frenchman said. “I know it’s difficult to succeed here. But I will do my best.”

Badiashile clearly has some potential, as he showed with some impressive form during his time at previous club Monaco, but it’s just not quite happened for him at Chelsea so far.

Even if CFC are willing to give Badiashile a bit more time, it might soon be worth thinking about replacing the 23-year-old with a more reliable option.

It’s been a difficult few years for the west London giants, who are making progress under new manager Enzo Maresca, but who clearly remain a long way from where they’d like to be.

In the past, Chelsea had truly great central defenders like John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho, and more recently the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

Badiashile is just not quite in that same category, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll really be able to give the Blues what they need, unless we see a very sudden and rapid improvement from him in upcoming games.