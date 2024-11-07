17-year-old talent with English club watched “every week this season” by Man United scouts

Chris Rigg is being watched closely by Man United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man United continue to monitor the progress of 17-year-old talent Chris Rigg at Sunderland with a former Red Devils scout unveiling that the Premier League giants have watched the midfielder nearly “every week this season”.

A new era is set to begin at Man United after the international break as Ruben Amorim is set to take over the Red Devils squad following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

This comes after a summer of change at Old Trafford where the hierarchy at the Premier League club was completely reshuffled with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe becoming involved in the sporting side of the Manchester giants.

The new part-owners want to do things differently going forward and everything is now in place to help United achieve this.

One of the most important things left to be addressed is the playing squad as the current group of players are simply not good enough to compete at the highest level. Man United are on the lookout for some of the sport’s best young talent and one star they already have an eye on is Sunderland’s Chris Rigg.

The Manchester club have been linked with a move for the 17-year-old since the summer and according to former Man United scout, Mick Brown, the Englishman is a player the Red Devils have watched nearly “every week this season”.

Rigg has established himself as a key player in Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland side and has played a big role in their impressive start to the season as the Black Cats currently sit top of the Championship after 14 games.

Man United have a close eye on Sunderland star Chris Rigg

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown has provided some insight into Man United’s interest in Rigg with the former scout claiming that the Manchester club have watched the midfielder “nearly every week this season”, which shows the Premier League outfit’s level of interest.

“He’s definitely one they’re interested in,” Brown told Football Insider. “He fits the profile of a young player who they can help develop.

“They’ve had scouts watching him closely at Sunderland nearly every week this season.

“They will know how good he is and how far they think he can go in the game, and from what I’ve heard they’ve been very impressed.”