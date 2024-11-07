Video: Chelsea in the Christmas spirit already as epic charity project unveiled

Chelsea have released their Christmas campaign which heavily features Cole Palmer. Picture from Chelsea FC.

Chelsea have unveiled their Christmas charity project, with Cole Palmer featuring heavily in the star-studded video of players and fans past and present.

The Blues have often been on the wrong end of media headlines with the club even being accused of blackmailing one of their stars into signing a new deal.

Chelsea release brilliant Christmas charity video featuring Cole Palmer

Trouble at Stamford Bridge never appears to be far away, so the charity initiative that the West Londoners are getting involved in will arguably bring them some much-needed positive PR.

The video released by the club features stars from past and present, including Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Christopher Nkunku, whilst Madness front man, and famous Chelsea fan, Suggs, also makes an appearance.

Cole Palmer has star billing, with the tagline ‘Leave the cold to Cole’ being the message that Chelsea have pushed forward.

Leave the cold to Cole. Wrap up warm with Chelsea this Christmas. ? The Club and @CFCFoundation are united in our mission to support the coldest this winter. Over 3000 people were sleeping rough in south-west London alone last year. We are working alongside Chelsea supporters… pic.twitter.com/TcUJNH4pJM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 6, 2024

A message on X read; The Club and the CFC Foundation are united in our mission to support the coldest this winter. Over 3000 people were sleeping rough in south-west London alone last year. We are working alongside Chelsea supporters and local charities to provide warm clothing to those who need it most. Throughout our Christmas campaign we’ll be raising funds to support charities like Barons Court Project, tackling homelessness and its root causes in London. Let’s do something together.

It’s certainly a message that will resonate with many, particularly as the cold winter months take hold.

That the initiative looks to those in need who are most local to the club makes it a more noble cause, and if enough funds are raised to take even one person off the streets this winter, it will have surely served its purpose.