“Cristiano Ronaldo would be very welcome” – Ex-Man United ace’s Beckham comparison as Amorim reunion mooted

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Amorim could be reunited at Man United. Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo left Man United under a cloud, but a return to Old Trafford and a reunion with Ruben Amorim has been mooted by one ex-Red Devil.

The Portuguese coach and player were national team colleagues up until a few years ago, and therefore each will know and fully understand what the other can bring to the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for a Ruben Amorim reunion at Man United

Already tipped for a United return, Ronaldo does have unfinished business at Old Trafford after the way in which he was cast aside by Erik ten Hag.

Amorim could quickly be handed a £240m war chest if he can hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams and bring the Red Devils up to the current standards of his Sporting side.

A brilliant 4-1 hammering of Man City in the Champions League in the past few days has surely only whetted the appetite for many long-suffering United supporters.

A Ronaldo-Amorim reunion could therefore be a match made in heaven, and Teddy Sheringham, once of United of course, hinted at the same, whilst also noting that it would be unlikely.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would be very welcome back at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, but he is onto bigger and better things,” he told Flashscore in an exclusive interview.

“I think that Ronaldo will follow in the path of David Beckham in doing things away from coaching, higher profile things around the world.

“I’m sure he’d be very, very welcome in any capacity coming back to the club, but I doubt that he’ll be a coach.”

With Ronaldo seemingly winding up his playing career in Saudi Arabia, a jump back up to the rigours of the Premier League might even be beyond the athletic capabilities of the evergreen 39-year-old.

As Sheringham suggests, a move away from playing and coaching would appear to be the most obvious next move for him.