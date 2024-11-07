England boss Lee Carsley rewards 5 G/A Liverpool star for recent form, Aston Villa man will be fuming

Lee Carsley has included Curtis Jones in latest England squad. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Lee Carsley has picked his final England squad as interim manager ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Greece, which includes in-form Liverpool star Curtis Jones.

Carsley’s side will secure automatic promotion back to League A with maximum points from their final two games. A second-placed finish will mean a two-legged play-off tie against a third-ranked team from League A, with a place in the top tier at stake.

England have been fun to watch during the 50-year-old’s short reign but a new era is set to begin in 2025, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel set to oversee the Three Lions’ 2026 World Cup campaign.

However, England still have business to attend to in the Nations League and Carsley has picked his final squad, which includes Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, reports The Athletic.

The England boss included the Reds midfielder in his October plans, however, the 23-year-old could not participate as his partner gave birth to their first child.

Jones has been in top form for Liverpool lately, producing one goal and three assists in the Merseyside club’s last five matches – the latest being a beauty for Luis Diaz’s opening goal against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

This took the midfielder’s tally to one goal and four assists across 12 games this season, and the Reds talent will now look to replicate this on the international stage.

Curtis Jones is in but Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers misses out again

One of the shock absentees was Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who has been a key part of Unai Emery’s success this season. The 22-year-old has featured 14 times in all competitions for the Birmingham outfit, producing three goals and three assists.

The Englishman is having a breakthrough year at Villa Park and has been very impressive throughout the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign.

Many expected Rogers to be called up to the England squad during the October break, therefore, missing out this time is a big shock. The Villa star will not be happy about this situation, however, he is still very young and at this stage, it is more important that he impresses Tuchel, rather than Carsley.