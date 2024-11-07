“I’m telling you now” – Darren Bent tips 51-year-old manager to get the West Ham United job

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are currently 14th in the Premier League standings, struggling to get their season going.

The arrival of Julen Lopetegui at the club filled the fans with optimism and their transfer business in the summer showed that they could easily be a part of the top eight teams in the Premier League.

However, that has not been the case. Out of their 10 Premier League matches, they have lost five of them and with just 3 wins in the first ten games of the season, questions are being asked about Loeptegui’s job at the club.

Suggestions have been made that the Hammers could be looking to replace Lopetegui but at the moment they are keeping the faith in the Spaniard.

It would not be a surprise to see them lose their patience if one or two results do not go their way.

According to talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could be the one to replace Lopetegui at West Ham.

Bent believes Rodgers would be the ideal man to become the new Hammers boss due to his past experience in the Premier League.

He said:

“Brendan Rodgers, I’m telling you now, I think he could be the one. He played some nice football. I know towards the end it goes a bit sour. But Brendan Rodgers. If he’s going to win the league again up in Scotland, doesn’t mean he needs it.

“I think Brendan could, though, when I say next level, remember he won the FA Cup with Leicester. No one gave him a prayer on that.”

Brendan Rodgers to become the next West Ham United manager?

Rodgers has spent a successful time in the Premier League in the past with Liverpool and Leicester City.

He may not have a large number of trophies to show for his time but he developed players at those clubs and made them competitive.

The Hammers need to make a decision soon and Lopetegui is making his job difficult for himself.

The job of a football manager is totally based on results, more than performances, and the sooner Lopetegui changes that, the better it will be for him.

The Hammers face Everton in the next match and it comes right before the international break which is usually the perfect time for a managerial change.

Lopetegui has to make sure he survives the latest test and repay the faith West Ham United showed in him.

Another name linked with the West Ham job is former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic.