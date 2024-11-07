Ruud van Nistelrooy could be key as Man United eye up €50m attacker transfer

Donyell Malen is being linked with Manchester United (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen, who would cost around €50million.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for Dortmund in recent times, and it’s thought that Ruud van Nistelrooy staying on in the Man Utd coaching staff could be key to helping the Red Devils get a deal done, according to Todo Fichajes.

Malen has eight goals and two assists for club and country this season, so it’s easy to see why United might be interested in bringing him in as an upgrade on their current crop of struggling attacking options.

We haven’t seen the best of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho this season, while recent signings like Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee don’t seem to have worked out well at all.

Malen could be ideal and might prove a good fit if he gets to work alongside Van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford, though one imagines there’ll be plenty of uncertainty there.

Donyell Malen transfer: Will it happen under Ruben Amorim?

Ruben Amorim is set to be the new Man United manager, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be keen to keep Van Nistelrooy around as part of his coaching staff.

Former MUFC striker Van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in the summer when Erik ten Hag was still in charge, but Amorim may want all his own team to follow him from Sporting Lisbon.

That could mean a deal for Malen is less likely, though of course we’re perhaps still a long way from having any clarity on any of this.

It’s still just under two months until January, and one imagines Dortmund will also not be at all keen to sell an important player like Malen in the middle of the season anyway.