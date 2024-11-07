Talks held: Liverpool & Chelsea contact entourage of €100m star over potential transfer

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in sealing the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who would cost around €100million.

The talented young Germany international has also been on Manchester City’s radar in recent times, but it seems Liverpool and Chelsea are now ahead in the running after contacts with the player’s entourage, according to Fichajes.

Wirtz looks an elite talent who will surely be leaving Leverkusen at some point in the near future, and it would be exciting to see him coming to the Premier League just ahead of what should be the peak years of his career.

Fichajes add that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on Wirtz, but could LFC or CFC be tempting enough options for him to come to England?

Florian Wirtz could be a transformative signing for Liverpool or Chelsea

Wirtz looks like a generational talent, so could therefore be transformative for Liverpool or Chelsea right now, as they’re both in somewhat transitional periods.

Chelsea have had a difficult few years changing their manager and making a number of signings with a view to a long-term project, but it’s yet to really get going.

If the Blues could land a talent like Wirtz to build around, he could surely finally be the man to replace Eden Hazard by giving the west London giants that star quality and X factor that they’ve never quite replaced since the Belgian maestro left a few years ago.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are doing well in their first season under new manager Arne Slot, but Wirtz could be an important addition for a new generation at Anfield.

Slot has inherited star names at Liverpool, but the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk aren’t getting any younger, while they are also in the final year of their contracts, as is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah in particular could be very difficult to replace in attack, but Wirtz might be just the kind of world class talent to build around once the Egypt international does decide to move on.