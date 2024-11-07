Exclusive: Bayern and Man City handed potential €45million transfer boost

Hakan Calhanoglu in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich continue to be interested in Hakan Calhanoglu and are considering making a new attempt for the Inter Milan midfielder in the 2025 summer transfer window, CaughtOffside understands.

Bayern were also interested in the Turkey international last summer and tried to sign him, though up until now he’s been happy to stay at Inter, while his club were also not keen to sell.

However, Bayern could soon have more luck in their pursuit of Calhanoglu as Inter would be willing to evaluate offers in the region of €45million for the 30-year-old.

Joao Palhinha’s struggles at Bayern mean they remain attentive to the midfield market, and Calhanoglu remains someone at the top of their list.

Hakan Calhanoglu transfer: Inter star open to new challenge

Sources close to Calhanoglu have now informed CaughtOffside that the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is open to a new challenge, which could be a significant boost for Bayern.

Manchester City are also understood to be lurking in the background, with the Premier League champions open to making a change in midfield amid some doubts over Rodri’s future.

City inquired about Calhanoglu in the past and they’re still keeping an eye on his situation, even if Bayern’s interest currently looks more advanced.

Calhanoglu shone for Inter last night as he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League.

The Nerazzuri would ideally surely prefer to keep someone like Calhanoglu, but they have had some noted financial issues in recent times, which could mean bids of around €45m would be too good to turn down.

Bayern will have expected more when they signed Palhinha to bolster their midfield in the summer, but the Portugal international hasn’t managed to force his way into Vincent Kompany’s side on a regular basis, so he could already be replaced very soon.