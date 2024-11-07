(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) / (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jermaine Beckford believes Leeds United ace Sam Greenwood is not suited to play for Daniel Farke.

Greenwood was sent on loan to Preston after failing to impress Ange Postecoglou in the pre-season.

He spent the last season on loan at Middlesborough, where he scored 5 and assisting three in 38 games across all competitions. The club even considered triggering the option to sign him on a permanent deal, but eventually decided against.

However, he has made a decent start to his loan spell at Preston this season. He has already matched his goal tally from last season, scoring 5 and assisting 1 in 15 games so far.

Beckford says Sam Greenwood does not suit Daniel Farke’s Leeds United

Speaking on Sky Sports, Beckford explained why Greenwood does not suit Leeds – despite his impressive numbers for the U21s.

He said:

“He’s a very creative player and his set pieces are fantastic. His distribution is really clever. While he was at Leeds, in PL2, goals and assists, every single game, they were coming thick and fast, on a regular basis.

“He didn’t get the same opportunities at Leeds, he just wasn’t quite suited. The pressure at Preston is not going to be as much as it is at Leeds, the expectation is not going to be as much as it is at Leeds United.”

It is surprising that he has not been able to make an impact for the first-team, given his excellent performances for Leeds U21s.

In 43 games for the U21s, he scored 22 goals and assisted another 6. But in 35 games for the seniors, he only managed to score 1 and assist 5. (Transfermarkt)

The 22-year-old has shown that he has got the talent but has failed to impress the Leeds manager. However, a successful loan spell at Preston could perhaps give him another chance to next summer.