Villa star spotted in bust-up with Unai Emery

Livewire Colombian striker, Jhon Duran, has seemingly had another bust-up with Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, and that has led to claims he could, potentially, leave the club.

The front man has scored some incredible goals for the Villains this season, perhaps never better than his long-range winner against Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich.

Jhon Duran could see a move edge closer after latest bust-up

He does seem to live on the edge, however, and his disciplinary issues have been highlighted on more than one occasion.

As with so many players over the years, if you take away what makes a player special, you’re left with a shell. Duran is so good precisely because his never too far away from trouble.

A latest bust-up on the training pitch could have repercussions for both him and Villa, however.

Duran appearing to be whinging about something to the gaffer while the rest of the squad warm up before training, Emery walks away & Jhon walks off in what looks like a strop. Hopefully it’s nothing but you can see why he’s such a problem. pic.twitter.com/CJWr48KTvE — Holte End Horizon (@HolteendHorizon) November 5, 2024

A video that has circulated on X shows Unai Emery walking off and then Duran going in the opposite direction, whilst looking downcast.

With West Ham known to have been interested in him during the summer, though believed to be unwilling to meet Villa’s asking price, the latest developments could be the East Londoners on high alert ahead of the January transfer window.

Whether Villa would now be willing to accede to any transfer is unclear, because what is blindingly obvious to everyone is just what a game-changer Duran can be.

It’s unfortunate that he finds himself behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, but with so many years ahead of him in the game potentially, he would surely be better served by getting a footballing education under Emery, one of the most studious exponents of the game.

Were he to continue to upset the apple cart just to get a move he desires, it might end up being the total opposite of what he expects, and he’ll only have himself to blame.