(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to MOT Leeds News, Joe Gelhardt wants to seal a loan move away from Leeds United in January.

Gelhardt joined Leeds in 2020 from Wigan with high expectations, but the move has not worked out for him as well as he may have thought as yet.

Joe Gelhardt’s move to Leeds United has not worked out

Gelhardt quickly gained attention for his fearless approach, and his exciting performances for the Leeds U21s, where he scored 20 goals and assisted another 6 in 31 games.

His impressive performances led to chances in the first team, however, consistent playing time proved elusive due to competition for spots and managerial changes, limiting his opportunity to fully establish himself as a first-team regular. He only made 57 appearances for the first team, scoring 3 and assisting 5.

He only started 2 games in the league all season last year and this season, the situation has not changed, with him yet to start a single league game.

Gelhardt wants to leave in Leeds in January

The report states that the player is growing frustrated with his current situation at the club and wants a move away in January.

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer also tipped him to leave in the January transfer window, expressing his surprise that Gelhardt and his advisors did not secure a move during the summer, especially given the striker’s limited involvement at the club.

But as per Graeme Bailey, he would have moved but the player’s wages stopped him from leaving Elland Road this summer.

Gelhardt’s struggles for game time at Leeds have not gone unnoticed by other clubs. Last season, Ipswich Town expressed interest in the striker, and during the 2022-23 campaign, Gelhardt had a loan spell at Sunderland, where he made 18 appearances but only managed to score three goals.

With the transfer window set to open in January, clubs in need of attacking reinforcements could see Gelhardt as a valuable option.