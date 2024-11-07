Leeds tipped to secure promotion after £10m off-field deal

Leeds have been tipped for promotion after securing a £10m per season kit deal. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table and playing well under Daniel Farke, and they’ve been boosted by an off-field deal with £10m per season.

The all whites aren’t yet odds-on for promotion given how early it is in the season, but they’ve hit a sweet spot in the Championship and are playing with confidence.

Leeds tipped for Premier League berth

Farke has had certain playing issues to deal with, and there had even been question marks over his role at one point, but success breeds success, and the new deal is a follow on from that.

Kit manufacturers, Adidas, seem to have agreed to pay the Elland Road outfit £10m per season for the privilege of making the club’s kits for the next five years.

Football finance expert, Stefan Borson, believes that Leeds are therefore being tipped for promotion as that will be behind such a sizeable deal.

“I suspect that Leeds sell a decent amount of kit, even in the Championship,” he said to Football Insider.

“On top of that, there is the Red Bull situation, which I think Adidas will look at it and see a kind of underpinning of the likely progress at the club over the next few years.

Brilliant 26-year-old Englishman set to reject Leeds in January. Find out who it is here!

“They probably think one way or another over the next five years Leeds are likely to be back in the Premier League.

“Therefore, the structure of the deal should accommodate that. We know Adidas are making a very big push to capture quite a lot of football right now.

“The Liverpool deal will be an extremely large deal, and you have got the new Man United deal, which we know from their accounts is a £90million-a-year deal.

“We also know about the Newcastle deal that came in this season. Adidas are making a big push.

“I suspect the numbers are still quite aggressive for Leeds, even as a Championship side.”