Man United closely monitoring “great player” as one of two key January transfer targets

Leon Goretzka warming up for Bayern Munich (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a January transfer target.

The Germany international doesn’t seem keen on leaving Bayern in the middle of the season, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, so one imagines this might be a tricky deal to get done.

Still, Plettenberg has posted about Goretzka’s situation on X, formerly Twitter, reporting in the post below about Man Utd being interested in a number eight midfielder like him, while they’re also looking for an affordable addition up front.

See below for the latest details on United’s transfer plans and Goretzka’s situation ahead of January…

?? Manchester United plan to make moves in the winter transfer market. Understand that the Red Devils are looking for an affordable striker.#MUFC are also in search of a number eight, a central midfielder. Leon #Goretzka’s situation is still being closely monitored.… pic.twitter.com/5ZRCKbEl8s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 6, 2024

Goretzka no longer looks like an automatic starter for Bayern, but he’s previously been described as a “great player” by Bayern director Christoph Freund…

Christoph Freund on Goretzka: "Leon has been at Bayern for a very, very long time. He was very successful and is a great player. We spoke to him and made it clear to him that there's a lot of competition in his position. We are very well equipped there. Leon knows that. And… pic.twitter.com/QaEuNmTffW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 16, 2024

It seems pretty clear that Goretzka could rebuild his career at another big club like United, so it could end up being a good move for him, especially now that they’re looking ahead to a new era under Ruben Amorim.

ANOTHER Bayern star has been approached by Man United…and he’s now available! Click here to find out more!

Leon Goretzka is a good player, but is he enough to solve United’s problems?

Goretzka has had a fine career at the Allianz Arena, but it would be a very different challenge for him to come into this pretty dysfunctional United team.

MUFC could undoubtedly do with a player of his quality and experience, but on his own he’s probably not quite enough to turn this team around.

There might be better midfielders out there, and, crucially, younger ones too, who could be strong long-term options for the club.

Goretzka, by contrast, seems more like a market opportunity, rather than someone a manager would make a top target to build around right now.

At the same time, however, beggars can’t be choosers, and United probably do need to change something in midfield this January after continued poor form from the likes of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park.