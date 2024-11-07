Man United ask about “quality” star who’s also on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets

Leroy Sane has been linked with Man United and Arsenal (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, so could be one of the most exciting talents available on the market as a free agent next summer.

Man Utd have supposedly inquired about Sane, according to Christian Falk on X, formerly Twitter, who also says Arsenal have the former Manchester City star on their list.

See below for the latest details on Sane’s future as he waits to see how negotiations over a new deal with Bayern will go before he decides what to do next…

? Manchester United are interested in Leroy Sané (28/FC Bayern) and have already inquired about him

?? Sané is a free agent in Summer

?? Also Arsenal London have Sané on their list

?? Sané will wait for the negotiations with FC Bayern before making a decision pic.twitter.com/5nqYsw6oV0 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 7, 2024

Sane remains a top talent and was praised by Bayern manager Vincent Kompany on the club’s official site as he referred to him as “quality” whilst singling him out for helping to turn things around for his team in their win over Benfica yesterday.

Leroy Sane is an exciting transfer opportunity for Arsenal and Man United

Sane might not be getting any younger, but even if he’ll turn 29 later this season, he looks like someone who still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Of course, playing regularly in the fast and fierce Premier League is a different challenge from the Bundesliga, but Sane could surely do a job for United or Arsenal.

The fact that Sane is possibly set to be available on a free surely means top clubs need to at least consider him, even if it might end up being the case that there’s someone better out there who might cost a bit more.

At least with Sane there’s a reliable backup option if other targets don’t work, and some might argue that he’s still up there with the very finest in Europe anyway.

United certainly can’t afford to be too picky after the poor form of the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, while Arsenal would also surely benefit from adding more depth to their attack as they’ve been so reliant on Bukayo Saka, while Raheem Sterling’s loan signing hasn’t gone very well so far.