Man United ask about “quality” star who’s also on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Leroy Sane has been linked with Man United and Arsenal
Leroy Sane has been linked with Man United and Arsenal (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, so could be one of the most exciting talents available on the market as a free agent next summer.

Man Utd have supposedly inquired about Sane, according to Christian Falk on X, formerly Twitter, who also says Arsenal have the former Manchester City star on their list.

See below for the latest details on Sane’s future as he waits to see how negotiations over a new deal with Bayern will go before he decides what to do next…

Sane remains a top talent and was praised by Bayern manager Vincent Kompany on the club’s official site as he referred to him as “quality” whilst singling him out for helping to turn things around for his team in their win over Benfica yesterday.

SHOCK as Cristiano Ronaldo could join ANOTHER Saudi club – click here to find out more!

Leroy Sane is an exciting transfer opportunity for Arsenal and Man United

Sane might not be getting any younger, but even if he’ll turn 29 later this season, he looks like someone who still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Of course, playing regularly in the fast and fierce Premier League is a different challenge from the Bundesliga, but Sane could surely do a job for United or Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham
Euro 2024 manager in line to join West Ham by next week
One Aston Villa player has had another bust-up with Unai Emery
Villa star spotted in bust-up with Unai Emery
Leeds have been tipped for promotion
Leeds tipped to secure promotion after £10m off-field deal

The fact that Sane is possibly set to be available on a free surely means top clubs need to at least consider him, even if it might end up being the case that there’s someone better out there who might cost a bit more.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

At least with Sane there’s a reliable backup option if other targets don’t work, and some might argue that he’s still up there with the very finest in Europe anyway.

United certainly can’t afford to be too picky after the poor form of the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, while Arsenal would also surely benefit from adding more depth to their attack as they’ve been so reliant on Bukayo Saka, while Raheem Sterling’s loan signing hasn’t gone very well so far.

More Stories Leroy Sane Vincent Kompany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.