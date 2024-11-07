Euro 2024 manager in line to join West Ham by next week

Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The international break will come at exactly the wrong time for Julen Lopetegui if West Ham lose to Everton this Saturday, as it will give the Hammers board time to review the season so far, and likely end up replacing the Spaniard, potentially with a coach who was in charge of a national team at Euro 2024.

Things have never been right at the London Stadium under Lopetegui’s watch, and it’s long been suggested that supporters were going to ensure his reign “didn’t end well.”

Lopetegui must beat Everton this weekend… or else

After 10 Premier League games, the Hammers have just 10 points and are way down in 14th position. Hardly the ‘new manager bounce’ that the East London club might have expected.

Everton, themselves underperforming over the past couple of seasons, will scrap for every point under Sean Dyche, and that’ll be a worry for Lopetegui who has consistently seen his players unable to follow his instructions.

The Guardian (subscription required) have noted that if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday, the board will reconsider his position, and it’s understood that former Denmark manager, Kasper Hjulmand, ex-Benfica manager Roger Schmidt and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness have all been considered as potential replacements.

None of those named are likely to enthuse the long-suffering supporters, particularly when you consider that both Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick were turned down by chairman, David Sullivan.

Amorim is set to take over at Man United, after demolishing rivals, Man City, in the Champions League in the past week, whilst Flick set an all-time record with Barcelona after the Catalans scored five against Red Star on Wednesday night.

It brings the club’s decision making into question, and one would have to understand exactly why the three candidates are considered as standouts.