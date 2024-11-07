Gary Neville thinks Liverpool star has sent them a coded warning over his future

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has discussed the situations of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool at the moment.

It’s a bit of a worrying time for Reds fans, despite their team’s superb form on the pitch, as all three of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are heading towards being free agents at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen if any of these three vitally important players will end up signing new contracts at Anfield, and Neville has attempted to make sense of a recent social media post by Salah.

See below as Neville talks on the US edition of The Overlap called It’s Called Soccer about what Salah might have meant by his post hinting that he might be coming towards the end of his Liverpool career…

Salah may well have hinted that he’s on his way out, but Neville suspects it’s possibly a bit of a coded way of pushing for the LFC board to give him a better contract.

It may be that the 32-year-old is happy to remain at Liverpool for a bit longer, but it might take big money to convince him, or else he’ll likely be able to get a huge offer from a club in Saudi Arabia.

Should Liverpool pay whatever it takes to keep Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Salah stays with them a bit longer, even if there’s always a bit of a risk when giving huge money and long-term deals to ageing players.

Still, Salah doesn’t seem to be showing any sign of slowing down even after turning 32, and it could be that he’ll have it in him to enjoy a long career at the highest level like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modric.

Salah could well still be firing in the goals for Liverpool when he’s 35 or 36, so it might be unwise for the club to lose him when he’s still got more to offer, as it will be close to impossible to replace such a prolific scorer and all-round talent.

Neville also discussed Alexander-Arnold and suggested he could still be considered a Liverpool legend even if he decides to explore a move abroad, just as David Beckham did even though he’s still considered a Manchester United legend.