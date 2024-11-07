Arsenal eyeing £89m-rated attacker as transfer target to replace misfiring star

Mikel Arteta, Bernardo Silva and Mohammed Kudus (Photos by Marco Luzzani, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus to replace the out-of-form Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners are struggling at the moment and Trossard has been identified as a key weakness in the attacking midfield department after last night’s 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Kudus could surely be a major upgrade on Trossard after the potential he’s shown in a West Ham shirt, and Arsenal are said to be keen on signing the Ghana international, though one obstacle could be that he’s valued as high as €107m (£89m) by the Hammers, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be able or willing to pay quite that much for a new signing in attack, but Kudus looks like he’d make sense as someone to splash the cash on.

The 24-year-old has been a joy to watch during his time at the London Stadium, having also previously impressed at former club Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus transfer looks a must for Arsenal

With every passing game at the moment, the case for Arsenal going all out for a big name attacking signing in January becomes stronger and stronger.

Mikel Arteta’s side have recently suffered defeats to Bournemouth, Newcastle and Inter without scoring a goal, and more options are surely needed in the final third.

Bukayo Saka is the stand-out man up front for Arsenal, but has played a lot of football for one so young, and surely can’t keep doing everything by himself.

Raheem Sterling joined on loan from Chelsea in the summer but has been underwhelming so far, while others like Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have also been off the boil.

Kudus would clearly not come cheap, but sometimes you have to pay over the odds if you want go to all the way and win major trophies.

There are no guarantees in football, but Kudus looks like the kind of exciting talent who could take AFC to another level.