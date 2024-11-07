Newcastle United prepare audacious swoop for West Ham striker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have long term interest in West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen and they are ready to pursue that.

According to Teamtalk, Newcastle are considering making a move for West Ham star Bowen next year.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent player for the Hammers and his performances and goal scoring ability have been praised and recognised.

He was a part of the Euro 2024 squad with the England team and although he did not get enough chances to show his talent, to be among the great attacker generation of England is something highly impressive.

The player is versatile and can play upfront, out wide or just behind the striker.

Since he is West Ham United’s most important player, they have tied him to a long term contract at the club.

The Hammers have a deal with Bowen that runs till 2030 so any club, or Newcastle in this situation, would have to pay a mammoth fee to sign the attacker.

West Ham United value Bowen at £100million and if Newcastle want to sign him, they would have to break their transfer record for the 27-year-old.

West Ham have no intention to sell the player and even the player is happy at the club, despite them struggling to perform this season, but he has still not thought about leaving them and ruining his relationship with the fans.

Newcastle United need a new right-winger

However, Newcastle’s interest in the player is concrete as they search for a right-winger in their starting line up.

With Miguel Almiron expected to leave the club in the near future, the Magpies will be out in the market to sign new players, particularly on the right-wing position.

They might have to rely on player sales to sign new players but their financial condition, which was affected by PSR recently, is expected to be better next year.

Meanwhile, Newcastle attacker Callum Wilson is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.