Europa League stunner: €60m forward shows exactly why Liverpool are “serious” about signing him in 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt were 1-0 winners over Slavia Praha in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night with Liverpool target Omar Marmoush producing a stunning goal for the home fans.

With 53 minutes on the clock, the forward took a free-kick from 25 yards out and it left the Slavia Praha goalkeeper flat-footed as it went in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was yet another memorable moment in the incredible season Marmoush is having as the Egyptian international is in the form of his life throughout the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and assisted a further nine across 15 matches, which has helped Frankfurt up to third in the Bundesliga standings and into the automatic qualification places in the Europa League.

Marmoush’s performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg,

The Egyptian talent has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2027 but the German club will consider selling their star man if a bid between €50m/€60m arrives next summer for the 25-year-old.

Omar Marmoush is a “serious” option for Liverpool next summer

Having barely added to his squad this summer, new Liverpool boss Arne Slot will certainly strengthen his squad in 2025 as the Dutch coach will know exactly what his team needs after a year of working with his players.

Plettenberg has stated that Marmoush is a “serious option” for the Merseyside club, who seem to be looking to add to their forward options – which may provide a hint regarding the future of Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract with the Premier League giants at the end of the season and there has been no concrete reports of a new one being offered to the winger.

The 32-year-old’s departure could see his international teammate arriving on Merseyside to replace him, however, there is still a very long way to go before Marmoush’s future will be decided, especially with multiple big clubs involved in the race.