PSG prepare mammoth bid to sign Aston Villa forward

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could lose their star forward Jhon Duran to Paris Saint-Germain who are showing genuine interest in the services of the Colombian attacker.

Duran is enjoying a brilliant season for Unai Emery’s side and it is not a surprise to see interest in hi services.

PSG, the French champions, are looking to sell striker Goncalo Ramos so that they can sign Duran from Villa, according to Fichajes, as reported by Teamtalk.

Not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League, Duran has made a name for himself this season, particularly with his wonder goal against Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

So far, the attacker has scored eight goals this season, out of which four have been in the league, two in the Champions League and two in the League Cup.

The Premier League club are expected to ask for £80million to part ways with Duran and it remains to be seen if Luis Enrique’s side will match that demand.

Ramos has not offered much to PSG this season and his fitness issues have frustrated the Ligue 1 club.

They are now ready to target a move for the Premier League star who has played the role of super sub this season.

Aston Villa should get ready for interest in Jhon Duran

Not only PSG but several other clubs are ready to explore a move for the Aston Villa attacker in the January transfer window.

Villa’s Premier League rivals Arsenal are also reportedly showing interest in the services of the attacker.

The Gunners are struggling for goal this season after disappointing performances from Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard and that may force Mikel Arteta to step into the market for a new attacker.

Duran mostly plays as a back up striker to Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa and he might be open to a move away from the club in order to get more playing time.

Villa have been linked with a stunning move for Marcus Rashford, which shows they could be in the market to sign a new attacker.