Ruben Amorim targeting £70m England star as first signing, Man United have already had offers rejected

Man United are interested in Everton and England star Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Man United remain interested in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and continue to monitor the England talent ahead of the January transfer window.

The Manchester club identified the 22-year-old as one of their top centre-back targets during the summer but could not agree a deal with the Toffees, seeing a second bid worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons rejected.

Everton are believed to want in the region of £70m for Branthwaite but that was a price the Red Devils were unwilling to pay during the latest transfer window.

Man United would instead go on to sign Leny Yoro from Lille as part of a €70m deal, however, it is being reported by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel that the Premier League giants remain interested in Everton’s Branthwaite, with a move on the cards for January or next summer – although there is some doubt over a mid-season switch.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Goodison Park in 2027, which means the Toffees could be more open to a sale during the 2025 windows.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite perfect for the new system at Man United

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is set to take over as manager of Man United during the international break and it is expected that the Portuguese coach will apply his 3-4-3 system to the current Red Devils squad.

That will require three top centre-back’s and that is something United lack at present.

The England star could form a deadly trio alongside Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, and given their ages, it is a partnership that Amorim could have in place at Old Trafford for a very long time.

It remains to be seen if Man United make an official move for Branthwaite in 2025 as a deal for the England star will not be cheap. Amorim may want to focus on other areas once he sees his squad and a bid for the centre-back may come down to what funds are left over.