Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United manager (Photos by Gualter Fatia, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has sent a clear message to incoming Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim about what he needs to do at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was recently sacked by the Red Devils after a dire start to the season, and many fans will have been surprised to see him survive at all after last season’s pretty poor campaign as well.

Amorim looks like an exciting upgrade for United, but Berbatov has made it clear that he needs to be strict straight away with his players about the kind of philosophy and playing style he wants to implement.

Man United handed opportunity to sign GOAL MACHINE for just £63m! Click here for the full story!

Berbatov played under Sir Alex Ferguson, so knows what it takes to be a success at United, and he feels Amorim will have to set his stall out early, as he spoke to the Mirror about the 39-year-old’s challenge as he prepares to take the job.

Dimitar Berbatov gives important advice to Ruben Amorim

“Coming in, he’s probably assessing the players and assessing the situation,” Berbatov said.

“He needs to be really strict with what he would like to do, and assert his authority and put in his principles of ‘look, this is how we’re going to play, this is how we’re going to build our way of playing’.

“So United will have a face and everybody will know how you approach the game. Of course this is going to take time.

“If the players in this current team are not good enough to play in his system, then probably he will need to wait for the transfer window to see what type of player he is going to bring in.

“Is he going to bring anyone in at all, or maybe he’s going to be happy with the players he has at his disposal right now.

“So, again, as I said before – questions questions questions, and the only one who needs to answer is him.”

Amorim looks to be leaving Sporting Lisbon on a real high, thrashing United’s rivals Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League this week in what was his final home game in charge of the club.