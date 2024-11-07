(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle teenage sensation Sean Neave is hoping to follow the footsteps of Lewis Miley and break into the first-team under Eddie Howe.

Neave has been in incredible form for the youth team, garnering the attention of the Newcastle manager, who is not shy of giving the youngsters an opportunity in the first team.

The 17-year-old has scored 7 goals in 4 games so far this season in the U18 Premier League, averaging a goal every 51 minutes. He also scored and assisted on his debut for the U21s against Leeds last week.

Last term he bagged 13 goals across all competitions for United’s under-18 side last term, including 11 strikes in the Under-18 Premier League North.

Across all competitions and all levels, the teenager has racked up 23 goals and 7 assists in 42 games so far in his career.

He signed his first professional contract in the summer with the club, admitting that it has been his dream to play for the club.

After signing his contract, he said: “It’s been my dream to play for Newcastle.”

Newacstle manager Eddie Howe’s willingness to integrate youngsters in the team

Newcastle have been investing a lot in the academy since the PIF takeover. Former director Dan Ashworth strategy was to invest long-term in the youth and that has continued.

So far, the academy has produced some incredible players, including Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, who Eddie Howe recently labelled as “elite”.

Speaking to The Chronicles, Howe said:

“We are working in tandem with the Academy. I have a really good relationship with Steve Harper and I have been down to the Academy a couple of times in recent weeks to spend some time with the staff.

“It is in great hands and there are some really passionate people there and great coaches. I think the work is taking place to try to produce future superstars for Newcastle.

“Everyone wants the same thing. It has done already, you look at the players that have come through in recent years.

“Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley there have been some outstanding individuals. Those players? They are elite players. So I think it has done really, really well.”

While the club had to sell Anderson to Nottingham Forest in the summer to raise cash and avoid financial breach, Lewis Miley recently made his debut for the first-team against Chelsea in the League Cup.

And if Sean Neave continues to play like he is, it will not be long before he is called up by Howe as well.

Meanwhile, their star striker Alexander Isak’s long-term future at the club remains uncertain after recent reports suggest that the player is unlikely to sign a new contract at the club. Amid this uncertainty, Arsenal have made him their top priority.

They look to have identified Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as Isak’s replacement, but will face competition from Liverpool and Arsenal who are also keen on signing him.