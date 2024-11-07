Exclusive: Tottenham monitoring Euro 2024 talent as key 18 G/A star could leave in 2025

Andrei Ratiu is wanted by Tottenham. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been monitoring Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu ahead of the 2025 transfer windows as the North London club may need to replace Pedro Porro.

The Spanish right-back has impressed since joining Spurs last summer from Sporting CP becoming a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s plan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 25-year-old has featured 65 times for the Australian coach’s team, producing eight goals and 10 assists.

This has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who are in the market for a new right-back following the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the La Liga champions’ top target but should the England star remain with the Reds beyond this season, Porro is an option for the Spanish giants.

Spurs are aware of this interest from Spain and have already been preparing for the right-back’s potential exit or at the very least, strengthening the position behind the full-back.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Tottenham are monitoring Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu and could make a move for the Romanian star next summer as the player is believed to be ready for a new challenge.

Why are Tottenham interested in Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu?

Ratiu would have caught the attention of most football fans during the summer as the right-back was a big part of Romania’s success at Euro 2024 as they reached the Round of 16 in Germany.

That form has continued in La Liga this season with Rayo Vallecano and not only has the 25-year-old’s performances caught the attention of Tottenham, but also clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

The defender will be available for around €25m next summer as that is the release clause in the La Liga star’s contract, although the Romanian talent could be sold for less as Rayo are open to negotiations as Villarreal are due 50 per cent of any transfer fee.

Sources have said that Ratiu is ready to leave Rayo Vallecano in 2025 and it it could be an easy deal for Tottenham to complete.

The Romania international will either replace Porro in North London or provide Postecoglou with a great option behind the Spanish full-back.