Pundit thinks Tottenham star could join Leicester City in January

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leicester City could be offered the opportunity to sign Tottenham star in the January transfer window.

The Foxes are currently sitting in 15th position in the league and struggling to perform in the Premier League.

Manager Steve Cooper is facing an uncertain future at the club and a few results going against him could cost him his job.

Leicester were active in the summer transfer window in strengthening their squad and made nine additions to the team. However, that has still not worked in their favour and they are finding it hard to produce results.

Football pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Leicester to make a move for Tottenham star Archie Gray.

Since joining the club from Leeds United in the summer, the player has only played 41 minutes in the Premier League.

He is struggling to settle at the top level and manager Ange Postecoglou has little faith in the player at the moment.

Palmer believes that a Premier League club could make a move for Gray and that would help the player in regaining his confidence.

While speaking to Football League World, Palmer said:

“He’s highly rated, but his game time has been affected, he hasn’t had enough game time. He has only played 393 minutes of action in all competitions so far this season, so the question remains, will they let him go out on loan?

“If they do let him go, Leeds may have just missed out on his return with Premier League clubs interested. It would be a great bit of business if they could pull it off, but there will be lots of competition for the midfielder.

“I don’t think he’d want to go to the likes of Southampton, who are struggling, maybe Leicester City, who are just outside the drop.”

Leicester City move could revive Archie Gray’s career

The 18-year-old Gray has only made 10 appearances for the club this season and since joining the club in a big money move, he has failed to make an impact at Tottenham.

Spurs have a number of options in the midfield and in the full-back positions and Gray is way down the pecking order at the moment.

A move to Leicester, where he would get more playing time than what he is getting at Spurs, might be able to revive his career and give him the push he needs to perform in the Premier League.