Urgent situation at Real Madrid could be bad news for Liverpool

Florentino Perez and Trent Alexander-Arnold ((Photos by David Ramos, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are going through a difficult run of form at the moment and that’s reportedly created a sense of urgency at the club as they look to strengthen with big names like Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool, meaning the Reds could be at serious risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer, which could in theory mean they’d be tempted to cash in on him while they still can in January.

This has Real Madrid on alert, according to Fichajes, as they eye up defensive reinforcements to look to turn their season around, with Alexander-Arnold on their list alongside RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

“Will DEFINITELY sign!” – Huge transfer boost for Liverpool revealed! Click here to find out more!

Liverpool will no doubt be concerned by this development, as it might be hard to turn down the chance to make money from Alexander-Arnold’s exit while they still can, even if losing such an important player in the middle of the season also seems pretty unthinkable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer: What’s the best strategy for Liverpool?

LFC are in a bad situation here, as there simply doesn’t seem to be any good outcome for them unless Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract pretty soon.

The Merseyside giants surely can’t lose a big name like this on a free, as his market value could be somewhere in the region of £100m.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world in his position, and replacing him could also cost the club a fortune.

Real Madrid will no doubt want the very best players in each position, so the England international makes sense as a priority, and it could be that their poor recent form makes them feel it’s worth bringing their plans to sign him forward.

Lukeba would be another superb addition for Los Blancos if they could pull it off, with something clearly needed to change the club’s fortunes after back to back home defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan.