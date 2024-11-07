West Ham could now miss out on manager David Sullivan considered hiring in the summer

West Ham FC
Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Julen Lopetegui is many fans’ favourite to be the next Premier League sacked.

The West Ham United manager is enduring an awful start to the season.

Despite overseeing a huge transfer window in the summer, and the Hammers being among the country’s biggest spenders, the former Wolves boss has so far failed to get his new stars up to speed.

Julen Lopetegui under huge pressure at West Ham

The likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka haven’t yet lived up to expectations despite their high-profile moves from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United respectively.

Consequently, Lopategui, who has won just three out of 10 Premier League games, is under huge pressure, and failure to turn things around quickly will almost certainly result in his immediate dismissal.

Simone Inzaghi among options but Inter Milan dreaming of renewal

However,  even though David Sullivan is seriously considering ditching his manager, the Hammers’ owner may not be able to hire his preferred target.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi is a manager Sullivan has admired for several months, and even tried to lure him to London in the summer.

Simone Inzaghi instructing Inter Milan.
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

The chance to hire the 48-year-old may have gone though. Inter’s decision makers want to offer the Italian a new deal and one that would extend his stay at the San Siro beyond 2027.

During his three-and-a-half years in charge of the Nerazzurri, Inzaghi has averaged an impressive 2.16-points per game.

