Exclusive: Serie A giants looking to strike bargain deal for Man United star with 266 appearances

AC Milan ready to move for Man United star Victor Lindelof. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The future of Victor Lindelof at Man United remains uncertain and the centre-back’s situation at Old Trafford is an opportunity AC Milan are trying to pounce on.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with Man United at the end of the season and so far, it doesn’t look like a new deal will be offered to the Swedish talent, who has been with the Manchester club since the Jose Mourinho days.

Lindelof has gone on to feature 266 times for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and assisting a further seven.

The defender has been a great servant to Man United but having signed new centre-backs during the summer and with the Manchester club continued to be linked with a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 2025 seems like the right time for Lindelof’s chapter in Manchester to come to an end.

Being a free agent will attract a lot of clubs to the player and one of them is AC Milan.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Serie A giants are seriously interested in the Man United star as they value his experience and they could make an approach to the 30-year-old in January as the centre-back will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Victor Lindelof is not the only Premier League star AC Milan are monitoring

In addition to Lindelof, sources have stated that Milan are also very interested in Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

Although the Italian club’s move for the Man United defender will be a permanent free transfer, Milan are considering taking Kiwior on loan for the 2025/26 campaign. This is something Arsenal could be interested in as the 24-year-old is not a regular in Mikel Arteta’s starting 11.

Interest in the Polish star does not stop at Milan as Napoli, Bologna, Juventus, Villarreal and Marseille are among the other big clubs looking to lure Kiwior away from North London.