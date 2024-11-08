(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Tottenham star Cristian Romero could push for a move away in the summer transfer window.

That is according to the latest from GiveMeSport, who claim that the star centre-back is increasingly likely to seek a move away to the Spanish giants if the club steps up their pursuit of him at the end of the season.

Cristian Romero to force a move away if Real Madrid show interest

Romero has been on Madrid’s radar since the summer, when it was reported that they have identified him as a target and that Carlo Ancelotti sees him as a perfect fit to their star-studded team.

However, Levy successfully fended off interest at that time by slapping a whopping £150m price tag on him then.

But it was reported that Real Madrid will come back with a formal move for the World Cup winner next summer.

Interestingly, it has recently been reported that Cristian Romero has refused to rule a future move to La Liga, making his ambitions to play in the Champions League very clear.

And now, as per GiveMeSport, the player will force an exit if Real Madrid comes calling – a decision that might not sit well with Tottenham fans.

While the club are currently engaged in talks over a new deal with Romero, but the prospects of a fresh challenge at Madrid has so far slowed down any agreement over a new deal, with the player hoping for a move away.

Champions League qualification will be vital to keep hold of Cristian Romero

This season, Ange Postecoglou is focused on pushing the team to secure a Champions League spot, knowing how important it could be for both the club’s ambitions and to retain critical players like Romero.

They currently sit 7th in the table with 16 points, only 2 points behind Chelsea (4th), Arsenal (5th) and Aston Villa (6th).

Spurs’ next two matches before the final international break of the year are against Ipswich Town and Manchester City. If they manage to win both their games, they will be placed in a good position before a busy December, which will see them play 9 games.