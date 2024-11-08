Edin Terzic is open to take the West Ham United job

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United could consider sacking manager Julen Lopetegui if results do not change soon.

The Hammers are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the season.

They backed the manager with new signings in the transfer window but none of the signings have worked like the fans would have hoped.

Speculation has increased over who could potentially replace Lopetegui at the club if he is sacked by the Hammers.

One name that has been constantly linked with the West Ham job is former Hammers assistant manager Edin Terzic.

He guided Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and he has admirers at West Ham.

According to Sami Mokbel, the 42-year-old manager is open to take the West Ham job if he is offered the chance.

He is currently a free agent and he would cost nothing to the Hammers if they decide to appoint him.

The club would be surprised how the appointment of Lopetegui has turned out for them.

Following the departure of David Moyes after the end of last season, they were hoping for a new era at the club that would see them challenge the top sides in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui has failed to stamp his authority at West Ham United

However, the decision to appoint the former Real Madrid manager has completely backfired and it has made the team and their playing style even worse.

With just three wins in the league this season, Lopetegui is walking on a thin rope and a few bad results in the coming weeks could cost him his job.

The Hammers are in no immediate threat of relegation but the way things are going for them right now, it is something that cannot be ruled out.

Another big name tipped to take the West Ham job is former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.