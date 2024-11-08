Elite manager tipped to accept West Ham job if offered

West Ham FC
West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui close to West Ham United sack. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

TalkSPORT pundits Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent feel that if Jose Mourinho is offered the West Ham United job, he would accept it.

The Hammers have struggled this season under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui.

They entered the season with great optimism, having made new signings in numbers in the summer transfer window.

However, nothing has worked for them and they are currently sitting in 14th position in the standings.

Pressure is increasing on Lopetegui every week after failing to impress at the club even after being backed heavily in the transfer market in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho, who is currently the manager of Turkish side Fenerbahce, is open to taking the job of a Premier League club that is not competing at the top of the table.

Goldstein and Bent, while talking about the matter on talkSPORT, came to the conclusion that Mourinho would be ready to take the West Ham United job.

Goldstein: “Do you know Jose would take that wouldn’t he?”

Bent: “Yeah, of course he would.”

Goldstein: “You don’t want Jose at your club, West Ham fans.”

 

Jose Mourinho tipped to take charge of West Ham United
Jose Mourinho to West Ham United? (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Bent: “Unless you win.”

Goldstein: “No, you won’t. The club will implode.”

Bent: “You’ll finish second and win two trophies.”

Goldstein: “He isn’t going to take West Ham to second, is he?”

Bent: “He might get them third.”

Goldstein: “He won’t, come on”.

Jose Mourinho to West Ham United?

The Hammers have managed to win just three matches in the Premier League this season.

Lopetegui is struggling at the club and it appears like he is heading for the exit if results do not change soon.

Whether Mourinho would take the job remains to be seen but he is currently busy in Turkey and he is not expected to leave them soon.

His Fenerbahce side are currently third in the Turkish league, five points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Edin Terzic is another name who has been linked with the West Ham United job after his impressive spell at Borussia Dortmund.

