Wolves set Gary O’Neil major target as 42-year-old must achieve one thing to avoid sack this weekend

Despite picking up points against Crystal Palace and Brighton in his last two games, manager Gary O’Neil remains under huge pressure at Wolves.

The 41-year-old has endured a tough start to the season. Failing to win a single game, Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just three points.

The Midlands-based club are now preparing for a crunch game against fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Gary O’Neil has one more chance at Wolves

The Saints, like Wolves, are in a dire spot, and after achieving just one win and one draw so far, Russell Martin is also under pressure.

And this weekend’s huge game at Molineux is likely to decide both manager’s fates.

According to a recent report from TBR Football, failure to beat the travelling Saints tomorrow will see owners Fosun sack O’Neil.

The same is likely to happen to Martin if Southampton do not pick up their second win of the season.

Nevertheless, with so much on the line as both clubs look to turn their campaigns around, Saturday’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) is already one of the most important matchups of the season.

