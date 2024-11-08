Liverpool disadvantaged in two-way race to sign Dortmund star as Barcelona prepare swap offer

Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

The Reds have been linked with the 22-year-old for quite some time with speculation they could approach Dortmund over a deal in the summer.

However, Arne Slot’s chances of signing the rapid wide-forward have been dented after Barcelona joined the running.

Hansi Flick wants Karim Adeyemi to replace Ferran Torres

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Hansi Flick is a big fan of Adeyemi and would love to add him to his options.

The Barcelona boss believes Dortmund’s number 27, who can play on either flank and fill in up front, could be key to his tactical plans — something Ferran Torres has failed at.

The Spain international has struggled to establish himself as a key player since his £46 million transfer from Manchester City in 2021.

Ahead of his contract expiring in 2027, the Catalan club are open to offloading him ahead of his value declining.

Liverpool now at major transfer disadvantage

Consequently, instead of selling him outright, Barcelona are considering using him as a makeweight in a swap offer to Dortmund for Adeyemi.

And should the Spanish giants pursue this type of deal, Liverpool’s transfer chances will suffer as a result.

Adeyemi could be an option to replace Mo Salah ahead of the Egyptian’s contract expiring at the end of the season, but unable to match Barcelona’s potential offer, Liverpool’s lack of incentive could see them miss out on the rapid 22-year-old.

During his time at the Signal Iduna Park, Adeyemi, who joined from RB Salzburg in 2022, has scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 74 games in all competitions.