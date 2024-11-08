(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s plans to strengthen their midfield with AC Milan’s standout Tijjani Reijnders have hit a roadblock, as reports indicate Milan is progressing in talks to extend the Dutch midfielder’s contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that the Italian club is working on a deal that could lock in Reijnders’ future at San Siro, dealing a blow to Liverpool as well as Tottenham, who also identified him as a potential January target.

Securing this extended deal would solidify Reijnders’ future at San Siro and make any move away increasingly challenging.

???? AC Milan and Tijjani Reijnders, progressing in talks over new contract. He’s key part of Milan project, new deal is main topic now as exclusively revealed ?? https://t.co/yVcNDUkQXz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2024

Tijjani Reijnders is a key player for AC Milan

Reijnders joined Milan from AZ Alkmaar last year in a €20.5 million transfer, signing a five-year deal. His debut season at the club saw him quickly become a key part of Milan’s setup, appearing in 50 games across all competitions and tallying four goals and four assists. His adaptability and strong performances established him as a dynamic, all-around midfielder.

This season, the Dutch international has taken his contributions up a notch. In just 13 matches, he has already netted four goals and provided two assists, taking his overall career tally to 43 goals and 37 assists across all competitions and levels.

One of his standout moments was during Milan’s 3-1 victory over reigning European champions Real Madrid midweek, where he put on an influential midfield display and scored a key goal.

Under the guidance of manager Paulo Fonseca, Reijnders has said to have expressed satisfaction with his current position, which could be a deciding factor in his potential contract extension.

Liverpool’s need to bolster midfield

Arne Slot has had the best possible start as a Liverpool manager. Coming in as Jurgen Klopp’s successor was no easy task but Slot’s stunning start to the season has made him an instant hit at Anfield.

The Reds currently sit on top of the Premier League table with a 2 point lead over Manchester City. They also top the UEFA Champions League table, winning all four of their games.

He has also brought the best out of Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield in the new number 6 role. There were concerns about the defensive midfield role after Liverpool failed to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer. But the Dutchman has stepped up to the role and has been one of the best midfielders in the league so far.

However, the need to bolster the midfield remains, as an injury to Gravenberch could spell disaster for the Reds given the lack of a proper backup. Wataru Endo is the only defensive midfielder in the side and while he can put in some decent performances, the Reds still need to sign a proper DM.