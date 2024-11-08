Report: Update has emerged on the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is facing an uncertain future at the club after entering the final year of his contract.

He has been in the form of his life this season under Arne Slot after scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 16 matches this season.

His fine goal scoring form has helped the club to climb to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

The Egyptian attacker has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the past and their interest in his services remains genuine.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Tottenham attacker Heung min-Son are both being targeted for a move to the Middle East.

As per the report, Tottenham have decided not to offer a new contract to Son and they are only willing to exercise the option of a one year contract extension. That has not gone down well with the player’s entourage and people in Saudi Arabia have taken notice of this.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League’s plan for Salah is to make him the highest paid player in the world.

They want to recruit Muslim footballers to their league which also includes Paul Pogba.

Interest in Salah’s services is increasing and the longer he waits to sign his Liverpool contract, the more confident other clubs will get about signing him.

Saudi Pro League will face competition to sign Mohamed Salah

Major League Soccer, along with the Saudi League, is an option for the Liverpool attacker who could still decide to stay at Liverpool after getting impressed by the management skills of Arne Slot.

Salah is the most important player for the Merseyside club and their attack revolves around his creativity and goal scoring ability.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher is confident that the Liverpool attacker will sign a new contract at the club and continue to break goal scoring records.

Replacing him would be a difficult task but they have been linked with some of the most promising attackers in world football at the moment just in case the Egyptian decides to leave.