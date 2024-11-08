Report: Liverpool planning deal for Premier League winning defender

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Liverpool are dealing with the contract situation of some of their key players.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all face an uncertain future at the club and the Reds are working towards finding a solution with all of them to keep them at Anfield.

Another player who is moving towards the end of his contract, even though he still has less than two years on his current deal, is left-back Andy Robertson.

Arne Slot rates the defender highly and considers him the first choice left-back at the club.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to open contract talks with the Scotland international defender.

The Reds are ready initiate talks with the left-back because they do not want a repeat of the situation that they have faced with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

Robertson has been one of the best players for the club during their successful period under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The left-back has won the Premier League and Champions League titles with the club and enjoyed success with them in the last few years.

His ability to guard the Liverpool defense and his work rate is something that has given the Reds defense an added dimension that has worked well in their favour.

Despite Slot playing Kostas Tsimikas in the last few matches, he still rates Robertson highly and wants to keep him at the club.

The 30-year-old defender is a leader in the dressing room and his experience and composure at the back is key for the club.

Should Liverpool invest in a new left-back position?

Since joining the club back in 2017, Robertson has been of the best signings for the club in recent history.

Liverpool need an injection of youth in the left-back position and they would be better off signing a young left-back. However, that does not mean that they should allow Robertson to leave the club.

They have been linked with moves for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, both of whom are having impressive seasons for their respective clubs.