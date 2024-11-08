Man United manager Ruben Amorim tipped to change position of one Man United star

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim will arrive at Manchester United with his own ideas and methods and they are completely different from what Erik ten Hag had deployed at the club.

The Portuguese manager favours a defense of back three and his tactical switch may prove to be beneficial for some players but some might struggle to adapt as well.

All the new players would be hoping to give their best to impress the new manager and become a part of his plans for the future.

Man United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Amorim could use midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in a more advanced role, something that could suit the young English midfielder.

While speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes claimed that Mainoo could play as a number 10 in the 3-4-3 formation that Amorim likes to play.

He said:

“He’s got his two number 10s, which is something you don’t see here. And I think he’s got the players. I think Fernandes is definitely one of them.

“I actually think Mainoo could be one of them as well. I think he’d be a better player, playing higher up as one of the 10s with a bit of security in behind. I think it would suit him more.”

Mainoo has usually played in a double pivot in the Man United midfield and that has been his best position so far.

It remains to be seen if the new manager will change his position and use him in an advanced role.

The young midfielder has shown potential to adapt to different setups and his performances for his club and country has shown that he is open to model his game according to the needs of the manager.

Kobbie Mainoo has performed exceptionally well for Man United and England

Under both Gareth Southgate for England and Ten Hag at Man United, Mainoo performed to the best of his ability and was among the best players for his team.

He has shown he can dribble, come out of tight spaces with his intricate touches and passing.

New roles for players would have to be defined since they would be playing in a new formation and it will all depend on the manager which player he prefers in certain positions.