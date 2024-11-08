Man United flops given hope of future under new manager Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to make changes at the club following the departure of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are off to another disappointing start this season and Amorim has been appointed to clean the mess at Old Trafford.

The manager will have his own preferences, his own favourites and he will want to impose his playing style and identity.

Some players may be favoured while some may be sidelined but according to former Man United player Kleberson, Antony and Casemiro could have their Old Trafford careers revived under the leadership of Amorim.

Both the Brazilians have been heavily criticised for their performances during their time at the club.

Kleberson feels that Amorim could be a game changing appointment for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

He told the Metro:

“Casemiro is the one player who doesn’t shy away from the pressure; he can handle the pressure.

“People can get upset with him or the media, and the news can try and punch him down, but he’s always the same guy and will always try to play the way that he can play. You saw him score two goals [against Leicester City], the second goal that he scored he was the one that won the header and he still had the desire to get the next ball.

“I think things are getting better for him. Every time a season is done, you hear that Casemiro has to leave United, that he has done, has to go to Saudi Arabia or back to Brazil, but he can still play. He can still offer more to United.”

Casemiro and Antony have both been linked with moves away from the club and it appears like their career at the Premier League club is over.

However, Kleberson is optimistic about his compatriots and feels that Amorim could be the man to provide the players the confidence they need, particularly to Antony.

He said:

“I know Antony has struggled to get the best out of himself at United, it has been very up and down, but I believe that with a new manager a lot of things can change for players, and a new manager could give him great confidence.

“He’s a really good player, but just struggled to get to his best on the field. I believe that the right manager can get the best out of him, and I believe that he can have a good future at United.”

Antony and Casemiro are unlikely to have a future at Man United

Considering the money Man United paid to sign both the players, they have not received the return they expected in terms of performances and consistency.

It feels like the ship has sailed for both of them and it would be better if they can bring in new, young talent to the club.

Both the players were signed by Ten Hag and the new manager would want to bring his own signings to the club which would make it difficult for Antony and Casemiro to have a future at Old Trafford.