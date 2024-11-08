Man United given green light to sign England international from Premier League club

(Photos by Gualter Fatia, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are starting a new era under manager Ruben Amorim after the failures of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are struggling at the moment in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have spent heavily in the transfer market in recent windows and they are expected to do the same next year, most likely in the summer when they would have a better idea of their funds.

One of the players they have actively targeted is Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

They had two bids rejected for the England international but now they have received a boost to sign the centre-back.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has claimed that the club would be open to offers for most of their players and it will be difficult to reject a substantial offer for any of his players.

The Everton boss has denied that the Toffees would stop any player from leaving the club, considering they can get a good offer for him since their financial position is not the best.

Dyche said, as reported by Express:

“I don’t know any of their [new owners] plans, their thoughts or feelings about the club at this time or the finances. So that would clearly be a new decision.

“The current decision would be that it is likely that if somebody bid enough money for any player – by the way forget about Jarrad it is not relevant [just to mention] Jarrad – any player at this football club as you have seen over the last couple of windows.”

“If someone offers enough money then they go. Alex Iwobi was like that a day or so before the deadline [in summer 2023]. I didn’t want to lose Alex but they said ‘Look, this is a deal we’ve got to do’.”

Will Man United target a move for another centre-back?

It remains to be seen whether Man United will return for Branthwaite after the signings of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.

It all depends on the future of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the club and if the two centre-backs are allowed to leave, making a move for Branthwaite would make sense.

Dyche’s team are struggling financially after the change of ownership at the club and it is believed that if the Red Devils make a similar bid that they made last summer, a transfer could be possible.

Along with Yoro and De Ligt, the Premier League giants have complete faith in Lisandro Martinez and they consider him a crucial part of their starting XI.

A lot of players will soon get to find out about the plans of the new manager and how he sees them in the team.

The next couple of months can give a better idea about which position the Red Devils will prioritise in the transfer market.