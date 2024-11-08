Report: Man City, Bayern and Barcelona enter race to sign top Man United transfer target

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim Man United
Ruben Amorim is close to being appointed as Man United manager. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United have seen the Red Devils get linked to Sporting Lisbon players.

At the top of the list of Man United’s potential transfer targets for the future is Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has scored goals consistently for the Portuguese club and his fine performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

His hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League has increased interest in his services even more.

According to L’Equipe, Man City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all in the race to sign Gyokeres along with Man United.

The striker has a release clause of £83million (€100million) so clubs would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the former Brighton and Coventry attacker.

In 10 Liga Portugal games this season, the attacker has already scored 16 goals, continuing his fine form from last season.

He scored 29 goals and registered 10 assists in 33 league games last season.

Man United face competition for Viktor Gyokeres
Man United face competition to sign Viktor Gyokeres. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Man United flops given hope of future at the club
Man United flops given hope of future under new manager Ruben Amorim
Victor Lindelof Man United
Exclusive: Serie A giants looking to strike bargain deal for Man United star with 266 appearances
Chris Rigg Man United Real Madrid
Exclusive: Championship club set €30m price tag for top Man United target as Real Madrid enter race

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season and both Rasmus Hojund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to make a huge impact at the club.

Man United have scored only nine goals in ten Premier League matches this season, only Southampton and Crystal Palace have scored fewer goals than them.

Man United need a prolific goal scorer in the team

It shows that a new attacker is needed at the club desperately but they would have to decide if they are willing to let one of Hojlund or Zirkzee leave the club.

If they sign Gyokeres in the future, he will be expected to walk straight into the starting line up at the club.

A lot will depend on what Man United’s budget for the upcoming transfer windows is, since they have spent heavily recently and it remains to be seen if they are ready to do that again.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.