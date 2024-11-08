Florentino Perez already has perfect Carlo Ancelotti replacement in mind as ‘succession plan’ emerges

Denis Doyle and David Ramos / Getty Images.

Carlo Ancelotti is under mounting pressure at Real Madrid and could leave his role as manager before the end of the season.

The 65-year-old is enduring a rare tough spell in charge. Los Blancos have lost back-to-back games, including an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing against fierce rivals Barcelona.

And as far down as 18th in the Champions League table, Madrid’s European form, which is usually impeccable, is also suffering.

Florentino Perez has Xabi Alonso top of Carlo Ancelotti replacement shortlist

Consequently, Ancelotti’s position is under threat, and although Florentino Perez’s preference is for the Italian to leave of his own accord due to their strong friendship, the Madrid President is creeping closer to pulling the plug.

According to a recent report from TBR Football, Perez already has a ‘succession plan in mind’ with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso top of his shortlist.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a hugely impressive two years. Not only did Leverkusen win the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga last season, but they did it by going unbeaten.

Understandably emerging as Europe’s most sought-after coach, Alonso is set to be pursued by some big clubs, including Manchester City, who have him as part of their contingency plan should Pep Guardiola fail to sign a new contract.

During his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso, whose contract runs until the end of next season, has averaged an impressive 2.18 points per game.

