“Considered a top, top, top target” – Fabrizio Romano issues Liverpool transfer update

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working towards agreeing a new deal with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and Real Madrid consider him their top target for next year.

Los Blancos are waiting to sign him as a free agent in the next summer transfer window.

They are looking for a new right-back after Dani Carvajal suffered a long term injury.

Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool is uncertain as both the player and the club are currently not close to agreeing a new deal. However, that is giving Real Madrid the confidence to sign the player in the future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Spanish giants consider him a top target but for the summer transfer window next year, not the January transfer window which is around two months away.

On his Youtube channel, Romano provided the update about the Liverpool star.

He said:

“I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That’s the idea for Real Madrid, and he’s always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid.

The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, ‘okay, let’s negotiate’. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging closer to Liverpool exit

Alexander-Arnold has been a crucial player for the Reds this season. He has started all Premier League matches for Arne Slot’s side and has helped the club to cement their place at the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

It is hard to imagine a Liverpool team without Alexander-Arnold but the lure of Real Madrid could be too big to reject for the player, where his best mate Jude Bellingham also plays football.

It appears like Alexander-Arnold has already made up his mind to leave the club and that is why no progress has been made on his contract situation.