Sunderland's Chris Rigg is wanted by Man United and Real Madrid. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s 17-year-old talent Chris Rigg is a name that is starting to become well-known amongst the big clubs in Europe as several continue to monitor the youngster’s progress in the Championship.

The midfielder has established himself as a key player in Regis Le Bris’ side and has played a big role in Sunderland’s impressive start to the season as the Black Cats currently sit top of the Championship after 14 games.

Rigg has featured in 13 of those matches, producing three goals from midfield, which follows his breakthrough season last time around, in which he netted his first two Championship goals.

Rigg has a contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027 and heading into the 2025 transfer windows, sources have told CaughtOffside that Sunderland are keen to keep their 17-year-old talent as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

However, the interest of several of Europe’s biggest clubs put the Black Cats in a difficult position to keep the midfielder as his departure could significantly impact Sunderland, both on and off the pitch.

The Championship club will seek at least €30m for Rigg in 2025 and there are several clubs who might be willing to match their asking price.

Man United and Real Madrid set sights on Sunderland’s Chris Rigg

Man United have been the club that has been linked to Rigg the most in recent weeks with reports stating that the Premier League giants’ scouts have watched the 17-year-old nearly “every week this season”.

The Manchester club will face major competition in their pursuit of the midfield talent as sources have stated that several Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress, which include: Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Brighton, Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool and Wolves.

There is also interest in the Englishman from abroad, which is the route Jude Bellingham took on his path to superstardom.

Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are all believed to have an interest in Rigg and a move to Germany could be exactly what the youngster needs in order to develop his game at the highest level.