West Ham worried key man could jump ship and join Arsenal following crushing news

West Ham United are concerned technical director Tim Steidten could replace Edu at Arsenal.

The 45-year-old and sporting director Mark Noble are responsible for the Hammers’ recruitment.

Although the club’s summer signings have yet to really hit the ground running, including Niclas Fullkrug, who joined from Dortmund in a £27.5 million deal, the German remains one of the industry’s most highly regarded professionals.

And with Edu shocking fans recently by confirming his departure from Arsenal to work for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and join his multi-club network, Steidten has become a potential target for the Gunners.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, those inside West Ham ‘fear’ their technical director could replace Edu as the Gunners prepare to find the Brazilian’s successor.

While Steidten’s recent links to Arsenal may not concern some fans given how disappointing their summer signings have been, others will not want to see the German join their London rivals.

How Arsenal are dealing with crushing news

Arsenal are now tasked with working out how to cope without Edu.

The South American has has been one of the club’s most influential figures since he was promoted from technical director in 2022. Signing off on multiple transfers, the former midfielder, along with Mikel Atrtea, has helped revolutionise the club’s on-field performances.

Ahead of his crushing decision to leave his role, Edu’s assistant sporting director, Jason Ayto, is in line to take on more responsibility with co-chairman Josh Kroenke and executives Tim Lewis and Richard Garlick, along with Arteta, set to decide what to do next.