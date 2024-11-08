120k-a-week Tottenham man could terminate his Spurs contract

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham stars Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are all in the final year of their contract at the club.

Same is the case with Son Heung-min but the club have the option to trigger a one-year extension which they have plans to do soon.

Ange Postecoglou has had a mixed season with Spurs, with the North London side getting positive results in recent games against Aston Villa and Manchester City but losing against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

A number of players are facing an uncertain future at the club and one of them is ready to terminate his contract in the January transfer window in order to get a move away from the club.

Left-back Reguilon, who has not been a part of a single Premier League or Europa League matchday squad, has decided to end his stay in London and move away from Spurs, according to Spanish news outlet Ficherio.

He has interest from his former club Sevilla and Getafe have also shown interest in signing him, giving the Spaniard options when he decides to leave the Premier League side.

He is currently earning £120,000-per-week at Tottenham which is a massive wage for a player who never plays for the club. To free the load on their wage bill, Spurs would welcome the decision of Reguilon deciding to end his stay at the club before his contract expires.

Sergio Reguilon needs a move away from Tottenham to revive his career

The former Real Madrid defender has failed to establish himself at the club since joining and loan spells away from the club, even to Manchester United, have not worked in the favour of the player.

A January move away from Spurs would be ideal for the player as he could get the opportunity to get first team football while Spurs would save £120,000-per-week.

Along with Reguilon, the likes of Timo Werner and Archie Gray, who have struggled to perform this season, are all facing question marks over their future at the North London side.