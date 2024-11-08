Van der Vaart tells Aston Villa player he made a mistake joining them

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have done well this season despite their poor recent run of form.

Unai Emery has lead them well in the Champions League and the Premier League this season but it has not been a smooth ride for one of their promising summer signings.

Defender Ian Maatsen joined the Premier League side from Chelsea when he could have joined Borussia Dortmund as well, where he spent the second part of last season on loan.

The Dutch defender enjoyed a successful spell in Dortmund and it looked like after his move to Villa Park, he would be a crucial member of the starting line up at the club.

However, his move to Emery’s side has turned out to be disastrous and in the opinion of former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart, he made a mistake by joining Villa.

“I think if you are at Dortmund and you go to Aston Villa…”, Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport, as reported by Sport Witness.

“With all due respect to Aston Villa, but then you really have to play basics. Things can go a bit wrong, but I think it’s a shame that he plays so little.

“At Dortmund he was fantastic and a basic player. It would have been nice to stay! I get it, money and I know it all. But I think it’s a shame.”

Ian Maatsen would be regretting his move to Aston Villa

Last season, Maatsen was a regular starter for Dortmund and he helped the club reach the Champions League final where they were beaten by Real Madrid.

He has spent most of his season on the bench and that has not only worked against Villa but also against the growth of the player.

The left-back has played just 530 minutes of football this season and that has completely halted the progress of the player.