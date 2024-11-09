Man United keen on signing Danilo from Juventus.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus defender Danilo during the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old defender could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition for the Red Devils as they look to tighten up at the back.

According to a report from Juve Live, Ruben Amorim feels that the Brazilian could improve Manchester United defensively, and it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal with the Italian giants. Given his age and contract situation, he should be available for a reasonable price in January.

The 33-year-old defender has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025. Juventus could be tempted to sell him for a reasonable price in January instead of losing him for free next summer.

Danilo could be a useful option

Danilo has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he won two league titles with them. His experience of English football could come in handy if he returns to the country. He could be a quality alternative to the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. The Brazilian is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well as a central defender. His ability to slot into multiple roles will be a bonus. Furthermore, he has extensive experience of competing at the highest level and winning major trophies. That could prove to be invaluable as well.

Manchester United have made a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They will look to secure European football for the next season and they need the right additions in January to get their season back on track.

Danilo seems like an interesting option on paper and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Apart from defensive reinforcements, Manchester United need more quality in the wide areas as well.