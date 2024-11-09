Arsenal to battle Man United for “complete” forward with 11 goals and six assists

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move away from the French outfit.

His performances have been rather underwhelming for the Ligue 1 side, and they are prepared to send him out on loan. Newcastle and Aston Villa recently.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are looking to sign him on loan in January. They are looking to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and the 25-year-old should prove to be a useful acquisition. A move to Arsenal could be ideal for the player as well. He needs a fresh start and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

He was outstanding for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga before his move to PSG. Kolo Muani will look to get back to that level once again. So far, he has scored just 11 goals and six assists in 51 matches for PSG in all competitions. 

Meanwhile, Arsenal are not the only Premier League club keen on him. They will face competition from Manchester United as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manage to get the deal done. The opportunity to join both clubs will be quite attractive for the player. They are among the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to push for trophies. 

Arsenal and Man United keen on Randal Kolo Muani.
Kolo Muani could be a useful addition

If he manages to impress during his loan spell in the Premier League, there might be opportunities to make the move permanent in future. 

The 25-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he was labelled as a complete forward by his international teammate and former PSG star Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappe said in 2023: “He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play”.

There is no doubt that he could be a star for Arsenal and Manchester United if they can help him regain his confidence and sharpness. The player is still relatively young and he has enough time to fulfil his potential. He could prove to be an interesting addition for both clubs.

