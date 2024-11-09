Arsenal step up interest in £83m-rated attacker on Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea radar

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

According to Fichajes, they have now stepped up their interest in signing the 17-year-old winger and they will face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. All four clubs are keeping close tabs on his development, and they could look to make a move in the coming months.

However, the player’s release clause could complicate matters. Quenda has a £83 million release clause in his contract, and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him. Even though he is a prodigious talent with a bright future, he has yet to justify that kind of price tag.

Sporting CP will have to sanction his departure for a more reasonable price. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Arsenal need a quality winger who can slot into either flank and chip in with goals and creativity. The arrival of the 17-year-old will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often. The Portuguese winger has the potential to develop into a future star, and Arteta could play a key role in his development. He has helped multiple young players improve during his time as the Arsenal manager.

Geovany Quenda might fancy Premier League move

Meanwhile, Quenda could be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a quality alternative to Antony, who has been linked with an exit. He has been quite underwhelming and the Red Devils should cut their losses on him. As far as Liverpool are concerned, Mohamed Salah will be a free agent next summer, and they will need a long-term replacement for him. On the other hand, Chelsea need to find upgrades on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

It remains to be seen which of the four English clubs come forward with an official proposal to sign the player.